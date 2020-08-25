|
|
PICKFORD, Trevor On the 22nd August 2020 aged 85. Much loved husband of the late Katie. Loved father of Arthur, Eddie, Mary, Violet, Willie, Georgina (deceased), and Tina. Treasured grandfather and great grandfather. A service for Trevor will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Thursday 27th August 2020. All communications to the Pickford family c/-PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020