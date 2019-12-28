|
ROBSON Trevor 29 December 2009 Passed away suddenly on Urapukapuka Island "Ten years have passed so quickly ... Time has run on the clock. It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we lost our 'Rock'. Trev you are missed every minute of every day, you are missed by your girls in every single way. As we move into another year without you, we wish even more you were here: "Love you Forever" Leanne, Olivia and Krystal. "Dearly Missed" Ollie, Dale and Snoozie 'Cruz on Trev...'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 28, 2019