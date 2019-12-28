Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor ROBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor ROBSON

Add a Memory
Trevor ROBSON In Memoriam
ROBSON Trevor 29 December 2009 Passed away suddenly on Urapukapuka Island "Ten years have passed so quickly ... Time has run on the clock. It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we lost our 'Rock'. Trev you are missed every minute of every day, you are missed by your girls in every single way. As we move into another year without you, we wish even more you were here: "Love you Forever" Leanne, Olivia and Krystal. "Dearly Missed" Ollie, Dale and Snoozie 'Cruz on Trev...'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -