DAVIDSON Trixie Kathleen Passed away peacefully at Cairnfield House on 1 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Clem. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Alison, Tim and Karen, Dennis and Theresa, and Kate. Loved and treasured Nana of Emma, Kirsty, Dylan, Blair, Matthew and Simon. Great grandmother to Landon, Mikayla and Charlotte. A wonderful life well lived for 97 years. The family especially want to thank the staff at Shalom Rest Home and more recently Cairnfield Hospital for the wonderful care, support and love given to our mum these last few years. Funeral details later. No flowers by request, but donations may be made to the Blind Foundation or the New Zealand Cancer Society.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2019