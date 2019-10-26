|
|
HURA KOHATU WAATA URLICH Colleen Elizabeth ONZM JP 18.11.1939~10.09.2015 Colleen's whanau wish to invite friends and whānau whānui. Powhiri 6.00pm ~ Friday 15 November 2019 at Oturei Marae 11 Oturei Settlement Rd, Aratapu Northland Service: 11.00am ~ Saturday 16 November 2019 at Oturei Urupa Hakari to follow Marae open for accommodation Friday night Enquiries to Rochelle: [email protected] Please let us know numbers attending Friday night ~"Ngā mihi" ~
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 26, 2019