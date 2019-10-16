Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie PANTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Glenys (Val) PANTHER

Add a Memory
Valerie Glenys (Val) PANTHER Notice
PANTHER Valerie Glenys (Val) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 13 October 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Lew. Loved mum, mother-in-law and nana of Lynette, Wayne and their families. "In our hearts she will always stay; Loved and remembered in every way." A service for Val will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 17 October 2019. All communications to the "Panther Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.