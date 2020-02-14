Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home
2 Moody Ave
Whau Valley
Valerie HOLMWOOD


1947 - 2020
Valerie HOLMWOOD
HOLMWOOD Valerie 07.06.1947 ~ 13.02.2020 Passed away peacefully, on 13th February 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. Cherished wife of Lew. Much loved mother & mother-in- law of Craig and Korrin; Allison and Gary; and the late Gordon. Loved Grandmother of Annaliese, Raigan, Tom, Jack, Madeline & Levi. A celebration of Val's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11am, on Tuesday, 18th February 2020, followed by Private Cremation. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Haven Hospice. All communications to the 'Holmwood Family', C-/P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 14, 2020
