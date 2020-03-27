Home

Vera Elizabeth (Betty) WALDRON

Vera Elizabeth (Betty) WALDRON Notice
WALDRON Vera Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, passed away on the 25th March 2020 in her 93rd year (she made us say that). Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother in law of Marilyn and Don Logan, Martin and Jan Waldron, John Waldron and Annette Davies, Pete and Deb Waldron. Proud Nan of 10 grandchildren and Great Nan of 14 great grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts" The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of North Haven Hospice for their support and wonderful care. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei, 0144 or online https://www. northhavenhospice. org.nz/donate- online/ All communications to the Waldron family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020
