DAVIDSON Veronica Vyvyenne (Vonnie) Peacefully at home on the 19th June 2020, Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex and the late Vern Blomford. Much loved mother and mother in law to the late Allan (Paddy) and Robyn, Josie, Vicki and Grant Ace. Loved "Vonnie" to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "A terrific natural horsewomen, who will be sadly missed." A Memorial Service for Vonnie will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Thursday, the 25th of June 2020 at 1:00 PM. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020