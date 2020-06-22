Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Veronica DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Veronica Vyvyenne (Vonnie) Peacefully at home on the 19th June 2020, Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex and the late Vern Blomford. Much loved mother and mother in law to the late Allan (Paddy) and Robyn, Josie, Vicki and Grant Ace. Loved "Vonnie" to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "A terrific natural horsewomen, who will be sadly missed." A Memorial Service for Vonnie will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Thursday, the 25th of June 2020 at 1:00 PM. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -