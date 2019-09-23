Home

More Obituaries for Violet BELCHER
Violet Marjorie BELCHER

Violet Marjorie BELCHER Notice
BELCHER Violet Marjorie Passed away peace- fully on 21st September 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Anne, Paulette and Neil. Cherished grand- mother of Craig and Rena, Grant and Natalie, Rachel and Will, Adam, Kimberley and Jamie. Great grandmother of Jessica, Chloe, Cameron, Lily, Charlotte and Kacey. A Graveside Service will be held at the Maunu Park Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, at 10.30am on Tuesday, 24th September 2019 All communications to: 29 Balmacewan Drive, Kamo. Phone 09-435-2985.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 23, 2019
