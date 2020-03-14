|
|
TAYLOR Violet Sarah (Vi) (n?e Drake) Peacefully on 11th March 2020 at the grand age of 107 years. Loved wife of the late Edward (Ted), and very much loved mother and mother- in-law of Bill and Betty, Thelma (deceased), Noel (deceased) and Pat, Ron and Trish, Roger and Gail, and John and Pat. A special Nana to her 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Te Mana for their wonderful care of Vi. A service to celebrate Vi's life will be held at St Mary's by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay, Auckland on Thursday 19th March at 2pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 14, 2020