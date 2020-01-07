Home

Walter Hislop WARRINGTON

Walter Hislop WARRINGTON Notice
WARRINGTON Walter Hislop On January 5th 2020 peacefully at Ranburn Rest Home Waipu; aged 88. The best dad in the world to Sarah and Jane. Father in law to Murray. Adored grandad to Jaime. Former husband of Lyndsay and step father to Ian and Linda. "Will be sadly missed and never forgotten" In accordance with Walter's wishes a private cremation has been held. In memory of Walter flowers sent direct to Ranburn Rest Home 7 Nova Scotia Drive Waipu would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020
