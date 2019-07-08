|
FORSHAW Warner Leslie 26.10.1935 - 2.07.2019 Loved husband and best-friend of Marlene (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Kaye and Colin; Donna and Michael; Paul and Sharmaine; Kerry and Colin. Loved Poppy of Bronwyn, Rob, Mike, Benny and Leo. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, today, Monday, 8th of July at 11am. All communications to: the 'Forshaw Family', c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2019