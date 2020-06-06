Home

HOLSTER Warren Peter (aka Woz) 10/10/54 - 24/5/2020 Youngest Son of the late David & Gwendoline Holster, dearly loved brother to the late David, Brian & Ray (aka Tom). Passed away peacefully at his home in Werona, Vic. Aust. after a long illness in the loving care of his partner and best friend Vicki. Rest in Peace Woz. A remembrance will be held in NZ at a later date. Communications to [email protected] or 021 02349027 or Vicki 0061 4075 57099
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 6, 2020
