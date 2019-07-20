|
WALKER Wiki On Wednesday 17 July 2019; aged 86. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kip and Charlotte, Curly and Susan, Spock and Mo. Much loved nana of Kelly, Spike, Cate and Olivia; Rachel, Rik, Loyd, Alice and Flo; Chanelle, Ana and Henry; and Cara. Loving sister of Pat. "In life we loved you dearly; In death we love you still; In our hearts you hold a special place nothing else can fill. Our forever-loving Queen - Nana Wiki xxx" A service for Wiki will be held at the Warkworth Town Hall, cnr Alnwick and Neville Streets, Warkworth on Wednesday 24 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harbour Hospice: www.harbourhospice. org.nz would be appreciated. Jason Morrison Funeral Services FDANZ WARKWORTH
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 20, 2019