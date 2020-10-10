Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
William Alfred (Bill) PRICE

William Alfred (Bill) PRICE Notice
PRICE, William Alfred (Bill) In his 75th year Passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020. Loved son of Peter and Doris Price (Deceased). Brother and Brother- in-law of Norman (Deceased) and Kathleen, David and Sue, Caryll and Tom (Deceased), Marilyn and John. Uncle Willie to all his nephews and nieces and their children. A Service for Bill will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Rd & Moody Ave, Whangarei, on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 11:00am. All communications to "The Price Family" c/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020
