PRICE, William Alfred (Bill) In his 75th year Passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020. Loved son of Peter and Doris Price (Deceased). Brother and Brother- in-law of Norman (Deceased) and Kathleen, David and Sue, Caryll and Tom (Deceased), Marilyn and John. Uncle Willie to all his nephews and nieces and their children. A Service for Bill will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Rd & Moody Ave, Whangarei, on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 11:00am. All communications to "The Price Family" c/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020