Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Arthur (Arthur) JAMIESON

Add a Memory
William Arthur (Arthur) JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON William Arthur (Arthur) May 1932 ~ May 2020 Passed away Quietly on the 19th May 2020. Much loved Husband of Gwenyth. Treasured Father of Lynne, Penelope and Patricia, loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Arthur has been cremated and we are waiting until we can all be together to say goodbye. We can only repeat what he always said, "Here's to my wife's Husband." We very much appreciate the care and support of the staff at the Kamo Home and Village Thank you.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -