JAMIESON William Arthur (Arthur) May 1932 ~ May 2020 Passed away Quietly on the 19th May 2020. Much loved Husband of Gwenyth. Treasured Father of Lynne, Penelope and Patricia, loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Arthur has been cremated and we are waiting until we can all be together to say goodbye. We can only repeat what he always said, "Here's to my wife's Husband." We very much appreciate the care and support of the staff at the Kamo Home and Village Thank you.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 26, 2020