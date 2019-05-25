|
BURGESS William (Bill) Bill passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on 22nd May 2019; aged 72. Dearly loved travelling companion and friend of Helen Donaldson. Loved and admired Dad of Nicki and Andrew, Penni and Marty, Scott and Heather and Greg and Paula. Adored GP of Jake, Will, Ella, Rory, Janaya, Ashley and GG'Pap of his 8 great grandchildren. As per Dad's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Onerahi Bowling Club on 30 May 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be apprec- iated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2019