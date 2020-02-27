Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
William Charles (Bill) HARRIS

William Charles (Bill) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS William Charles (Bill) On 25th February after a long hard determined battle, Bill passed away peacefully. Bill is survived by Diane (Strawbridge) dearly loved partner, soul mate and best friend. Much loved family. Children: Lisa and Terry Wells, Nigel, Stefan and Julie, and Nicky. Grandchildren: Emma, Jordan, Rhys, Kayla, Kyle and Nathan. Great grandchildren: Eli, Riley and Noah. Much loved younger brother to Nanette Beardsall (Deceased), Irma Rodley and Bonnie/Yvonne Menhinnick. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Moody Ave & Kamo Road on Wednesday 4th March 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cancer Society Whangarei. All communications to Palms Lifestyle Village, Villa 20, 45 Reed Street, Tikipunga 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020
