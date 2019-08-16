|
BISSET William Chester (Bill) Passed away on Wednesday 14th August 2019 aged 86 Loved son of the late Charlotte and Athol (Jack) Bisset. Loved young brother of Bunty Hay, Aline Hollister, Jack Bisset, Lova Webb and Jim Bisset (all deceased). Uncle of Lindsay Hay (deceased), Ian Hay, Pam Fergusson, Carol Bisset, Peter Hollister, Jenny Blain, Jill Brott, Michael Brott and David Brott. The family wish to thank the staff of Cairnfield House for their outstanding care of Uncle Bill. A service for Bill will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30pm Monday 19th August 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 16, 2019