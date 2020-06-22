Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ewart GREEN

Add a Memory
William Ewart GREEN Notice
GREEN William Ewart 28/2/1931~20/06/2020 Died peacefully in his sleep June 20th after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Lynne, loved father of Adrian, Karen, and Michael & Conny, and devoted grandfather of Isaac, Stella, Leah and Anika. A funeral service for Ewart will be held in The Anglican Church, Kamo Road, Whangarei, at 2pm, today, Monday 22nd June 2020. Followed by private cremation. Death is not extinguishing the light , but putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. All communications to the 'Green Family' C-/ Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -