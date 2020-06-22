|
GREEN William Ewart 28/2/1931~20/06/2020 Died peacefully in his sleep June 20th after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Lynne, loved father of Adrian, Karen, and Michael & Conny, and devoted grandfather of Isaac, Stella, Leah and Anika. A funeral service for Ewart will be held in The Anglican Church, Kamo Road, Whangarei, at 2pm, today, Monday 22nd June 2020. Followed by private cremation. Death is not extinguishing the light , but putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. All communications to the 'Green Family' C-/ Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020