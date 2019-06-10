|
PENNEY William Fredrick (Bill) Peacefully at his home in Moerewa on Saturday 8 June 2019 Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Evelyn for almost 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim, Carol and Mark, Mike and Suzi, Allan and Tang. Loving grandfather of six and great grandad of eight; and loved brother and uncle. "Home is the sailor home from sea and the hunter home from the hill" Bill's Tangi is being held on Oromahoe Marae and he will be laid to rest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Churchyard Cemetery on Tuesday 11 June at 11.00am. "He will be sadly missed by all. He tangata o te iwi Aroha mutunga kore." Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2019