SNEDDEN William John (Bill) Peacefully on March 17th 2020 at Cairnfield House, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kay. Loved father of Kylie (deceased), loved and respected father of sons and daughters in law of Grant and Debra and Kevin and Bridget. Loved Poppa of Tyrone, La-Ray, Ngaio, Jason, Shelby, Tim and Dan. As per Bill's wishes a private family service will be held in the Chapel at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr of Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Monday March 23rd at 11am. This will be followed by a private burial at Maunu cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to IHC, 151 Bank St, Whangarei 0112. All communications to the "Snedden" family C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 20, 2020