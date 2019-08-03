|
POLWART William Lambert Died peacefully on August 1st, 2019 aged 90 years. Loved husband of Dawn (deceased), and partner of Shirley. Much loved father of Raewyn (deceased), Stephen, Karen, Cheryl, and Brenda. Dearly loved granddad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "United at last with mum, Raewyn, and Tink". The Service will be held at the Coates Memorial Church, Matakohe, on Monday, 5th August 2019 at 12pm. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019