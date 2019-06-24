|
|
WILLIAMS William Rangimarie (Willy) M995796 SSGT WTR Williams, RNZA Enlisted in the NZ Army 6 July 1993 Passed away Wednesday 19 June 2019; aged 46 years. Dearly loved husband of Hana Netana. Loved father of Manaaki, Te Manawa, Hinewai and Tia. A service for Willy will be held at Piki Te Aroha Marae, Okaihau, South Hokianga, 46 Harris Road, today (Monday 24 June 2019) 11am. All messages to: "The Williams Family", c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019