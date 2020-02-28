|
|
SCOTT William John (Bill) Died suddenly on 24th February 2020, aged 75. Loved husband of Caryl. Father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darryn; Blair (Scooter) and Kelli; Glenn and Angela; Poppa of Shayla, Jack, Leo and Harry; and Athena; Great Grandfather of Gracie. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30 pm on Monday 2 March followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Scott Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145. "Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020