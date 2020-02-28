Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) SCOTT

Add a Memory
William (Bill) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT William John (Bill) Died suddenly on 24th February 2020, aged 75. Loved husband of Caryl. Father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darryn; Blair (Scooter) and Kelli; Glenn and Angela; Poppa of Shayla, Jack, Leo and Harry; and Athena; Great Grandfather of Gracie. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30 pm on Monday 2 March followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Scott Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145. "Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -