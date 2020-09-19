|
SCOTT-DAVIDSON, William (Bill) Aged 66 years. Passed peacefully at home with his family and dogs by his side, on Thursday 17th September 2020. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Dearly loved husband of Lin, cherished dad and father in law of Sandra and Sam, Doug and Lou, Karyn and Nathan, Michelle and Nick, and beloved Grandad to his 11 grandkids. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, Today 19 September 2020, at 11am. All communication to the 'Scott-Davidson Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 19, 2020