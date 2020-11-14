|
SCOTT-DAVIDSON, William (Bill) Lin Scott-Davidson and family wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all those who offered their support and love during our difficult time with the passing of Bill. Special mention to Maree Thomsen for her caring help in nursing Bill during his final few days. To all those who dropped off food, sent flowers and gave messages of support; your kindness and thoughtfulness meant so much to us, and we feel grateful to have you all in our lives.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020