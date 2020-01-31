|
REED William Trevor 18.08.1932 ~ 27.01.20 Passed away at Whangarei Hospital. Precious loving and caring soulmate of Val for 63 years Loved father of Jenni, the late Kevin, Sharon, Wendy and Kerry, the late Billy, Lisa, Tracey and John. Loved brother of Marge. Loved poppa of 14 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. The family wish to thank Merrivale for all of thier love and support and also staff at Ward 1 Whangarei Hospital. "A loving caring man, now at peace with his lord and two precious sons." A service will be held to celebrate Trevor's life at Central Baptist Church, the Regent, Whangarei. Commencing today, Friday January 31st at 2pm. Followed by a private family cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 31, 2020