MILLER Winifred Bethel Hope (Hope) 16.02.1921~10.05.2019 Passed away peace- fully in her 99th year at Merrivale Care Home. Loving wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mum of Frances (deceased), Jim (deceased) and Gloria, Raymond (Jake) and Rosemary, Wendy and Shane, Maree and Steve. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A celebration of Hope's wonderful and fulfilling life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, 10.30am on Tuesday 14 May 2019; followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to: "The Miller Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2019