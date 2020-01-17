|
DAY Winnie Tanginui Passed away Thursday 16th January. Loved daughter of Les and Agnes Day, sister of Maraea and Mark Henare, mother of Lydia, Agnes, Wairua and Bailey. Cherished niece and cousin of the Pene Whanau. Free from pain. Go and join your Tipuna in paradise our putiputi kia au te moe Winnie. Leaving for Waiora Marae (today) Friday 17th January 2020. Karakia (tomorrow) Saturday 18th January at 11.00am. Nehu 12pm at Houhora Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 17, 2020