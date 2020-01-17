Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie DAY

Add a Memory
Winnie DAY Notice
DAY Winnie Tanginui Passed away Thursday 16th January. Loved daughter of Les and Agnes Day, sister of Maraea and Mark Henare, mother of Lydia, Agnes, Wairua and Bailey. Cherished niece and cousin of the Pene Whanau. Free from pain. Go and join your Tipuna in paradise our putiputi kia au te moe Winnie. Leaving for Waiora Marae (today) Friday 17th January 2020. Karakia (tomorrow) Saturday 18th January at 11.00am. Nehu 12pm at Houhora Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -