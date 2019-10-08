|
|
TRYNES Yolanda Our wife, mamma and tante Lola passed away Sunday 6 of October 2019 as peacefully and gently as she lived her life. We know she will be much missed as a wife of Mathieu of 53 years, and as mother to her daughters Lucielle and Mariella. Mother-in-law to Nick, Oma to Matthew and Robbie, Aunty, Sister and friend. She was kindness personified and even in her haze of Alzheimer's she was never angry or disruptive. Unusual, unless you knew her. She sought out friends until the very end. She had the very best of care from the wonderful staff at Kaikohe Care. Thank you. Yolanda taught us that love has no bounds and is limitless and that kindness paves a gentle and happy way through life. RIP Yolanda Trynes 1943 - 2019. It's time to remember her and sing songs and tell our stories about her. Yolanda's service will be held in St Anthony's Catholic Church Broadway Kaikohe on Friday 11 October 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019