Yvonne Erica (Erica) BALSLEY

Yvonne Erica (Erica) BALSLEY Notice
BALSLEY, Yvonne Erica (Erica) formerly Brooks, n?e Stentiford Peacefully at St John's Hill Healthcare, Wanganui, on September 25, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alby. Only daughter of the late Joyce and Eric Stentiford. Sister and sister in law of Peter and Gay Stentiford (Havelock North) All messages C/- The Balsley Family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Service to be held at the Equippers Church, Rutherford Junior High, Toi Street, Wanganui on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 29, 2020
