Mary "Toddie" Frondle
March 27, 1931-December 19, 2018
SABULA, IA-Mary "Toddie" Frondle, age 87, of Sabula, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at home in Sabula with her family by her side. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, with a Scripture Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share in Mary's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2018