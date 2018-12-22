Home

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018
11:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018
1:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Linda Lee Lyngholm


Linda Lee Lyngholm

December 19, 2018

BETTENDORF-Linda Lee Lyngholm, 71, of Bettendorf, IA; passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Trinity Medical Center Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 1PM at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be Saturday before the service starting at 11am. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Hand in Hand in Bettendorf.

Linda was born in 1947 to Lawrence and Clair Waddell in Canton, Illinois. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1965. On February 14, 1976 she was united in marriage to Daniel Lyngholm in Rock Island, IL. Linda owned and operated a hair salon, Grand Finale, out of her home. She loved to spend her time outside, working in her flower gardens and the landscaping. If she wasn't working outside, she was working on decorating her home and filling it with love for her family, especially her beloved granddaughter Leah.

Those left to honor Linda's memory are her husband of 42 years, Dan; daughter, Kelly Manahl; son, Steven Gayman; granddaughter, Leah Manahl; sisters, Dawn (Joseph) Jiminez and Millie (Robert) Earps; many nieces, nephews, and a host of beloved in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marie Coffman.

Online condolences may be made to Linda's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2018
