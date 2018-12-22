Home

McGinniss Chambers & Sass Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018
2:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA
Vickie J. Fullmer

Vickie J. Fullmer Obituary

Vickie J. Fullmer

December 18, 2018

DAVENPORT-Vickie J. Fullmer, 57, of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Vickie's full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the Quad-City Times.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2018
