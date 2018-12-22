|
Vickie J. Fullmer
December 18, 2018
DAVENPORT-Vickie J. Fullmer, 57, of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Vickie's full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the Quad-City Times.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2018