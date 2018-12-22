Bronislaw "Frank" Hensler January 1, 1931-December 5, 2018 DAVENPORT-Bronislaw "Frank" Hensler, 87, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. A private memorial service will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal in May 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America or Alzheimer's Dementia Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rungemortuary.com. Frank was born January 1, 1931 in Lodz, Poland to his parents Adolph and Jozefa (Lopata) Hensler. During World War II, Frank and his brother Ben were separated from their parents in Poland and taken to Germany. Frank was 13 years of age at this time and only had the opportunity to finish a sixth grade education. While in Germany, he worked in a steel mill, a bakery, and on a farm. After World War II, Frank spent the next six years in a displaced person's camp. During this time he attended barber school and played on a German and Polish soccer team. On February 13, 1951 Frank arrived in New York after twelve days of travel on the Troop Transport General Stewart. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he was an employee at the Quad City Times for 42 years. He shared a number of his hobbies and passions with his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. He continued to play soccer, was an avid coin and stamp collector, gardener, cook, food canner, card player, party host, and golfer. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed going to casinos. He shared his talent of soccer with granddaughter, Alison and became her soccer coach. His experiences made him a man of great depth. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his five children, Barbara (Steve) Stahler, Davenport, Robert (Nancy) Hensler, Honolulu, HI, Richard Hensler, Centerpoint, IN, Teresa (Thurman) White, Nashville, TN, and Frankie Hensler, Centerpoint, IN; his eight grandchildren, Brianna, Bryon, Alison, Sam, Alex, Nicholas, Ronnie (Barbara Ann), and Josie; his great grandson Tristan; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Josephine "Josie," his brothers, Karl and Zbigniew "Ben" Hensler, and his daughter, Virginia Hensler Cohen, Montgomery, AL, who joined him just a few days after his passing. The family would like to thank the entire Davenport Lutheran Home staff and Genesis Hospice.