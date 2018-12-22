Josita Agnes Witte December 20, 2018 DAVENPORT-Josita Agnes Witte of Davenport passed away at home on December 20th, 2018, age 87. She was born in Jefferson County, Iowa to Joseph and Dorthea (Kurtz) Sobaski. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, and brothers Leo and Bernard. She is survived by her sons Christopher (wife Marcy, children Matthew and Claire) and Mark, brother Henry and sisters Mary Terese Horras, and Joanne Kean. She attended Jefferson County School, Ottumwa Heights Academy and St. Joseph's Nursing School Fort Madison. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital before working at the Iowa City V.A. and the Denver V.A. Hospitals. She moved to Davenport, Iowa to receive a B.S. in Nursing from St. Ambrose College and continued working as a nurse at the Scott County Health Department, Pleasant Valley School, Davenport Mercy Hospital, and Moline Public Hospital. In 1964 she married Robert E. Witte of Muscatine. They both worked in the real estate and property management business for 30 years, eventually owning and operating Witte Property Management. She was a devoted wife who loved her family, friends, her home, cooking and the YMCA Camp of the Rockies. Foremost she will be remembered as a mother and nurse who helped so many people. Private services were held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on December 22nd. Memorials can be made to St. Paul the Apostle School, 1007 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, Iowa 52803 or Children's Therapy Center of the QC www.ctcqc.org.