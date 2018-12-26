Rachael Marie Jackson Lambrecht

July 24, 1935-December 20, 2018

Rachael Marie Jackson Lambrecht, 83, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services are 10 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Rachael was born July 24th, 1935, in Rock Island, Ill. the daughter of Harold Walton Jackson and Rosa Ann Prouty Jackson. She married the love of her life - George Cyriel Lambrecht - on Aug. 22, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island.

Rachael loved her family and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed the outdoors and took pride in her yard work. Over the years she coached boys little league, girls softball, was a scout leader and volunteered at St. Mary's church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband George; children: Joan Lambrecht Cook, Colona, John (Nicki) Lambrecht, East Moline, Dan Lambrecht(Val Douglas), East Moline, Dave (LaTres) Lambrecht, Silvis; grandchildren: Kevin Cook, Joe Lambrecht, Matt Cook, Jay Lambrecht, Scott Lambrecht, Marc Crawmer, Adam Lambrecht, Tyler Lambrecht, Jacob Lambrecht & Ariana Lambrecht; and 18 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Juanita Wilson, brother Ollie Prouty, and daughter Ann Lambrecht Hardin.

