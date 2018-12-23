Dolores 'Dody' Kinsella May 4, 1940-December 20, 2018 DAVENPORT - Dolores "Dody" M. Kinsella, Davenport, Iowa, passed away in her home on December 20th, 2018. Visitation will be Sunday, December 23rd at Hoffman-Schneider Funeral Home, 1640 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa, from 1-4 pm., with a prayer service at 1 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 24th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Key West, Iowa at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Rodney Allers will officiate. Dody was born May 4th, 1940 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Joe and Mary (Hames) Waldbillig. She attended school at St. Joseph's in Key West, and after graduating from St. Columbkilles in Dubuque, began working at Pepsi-Cola Company in Dubuque. Dody married Dorrance "Earl" Kinsella on August 3rd, 1968 at St. Joseph's Church in Key West, and then lived in Phoenix until moving back to Iowa. In 1977 Dody moved with her family to Muscatine, Iowa, and started working for the University of Iowa Heart Center in Muscatine. After her husband retired they moved to LeClaire, Iowa, to enjoy life in their new condo overlooking the Mississippi. This allowed them more time with family and friends and to be able to get away to warmer climates. After living in LeClaire for several years, they decided to move to their Villa condo in Davenport to be closer to their driving destinations. In addition to her many artistic talents, Dody was an excellent cook, always trying something new. She excelled in entertaining family and friends, but always allowing plenty of time for some serious shopping. With a smile and personality that would light up any room, she was loved by everyone she met and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people. Dody will be remembered for her contagious personality, beautiful smile, comforting thoughts, and personal notes of encouragement that she sent quietly to so many friends and acquaintances.Those left to honor her memory include her husband Earl Kinsella of Davenport; two children, Benjamin (Heidi) Kinsella, of Denver, CO, and Sarah (Dave) Jirak of Warren MI; three grandchildren, Joanie, Lola, and Miles Kinsella of Denver; brother, Paul Waldbillig of Dubuque; sisters Carole (Doug) Cosby of Peosta, IA, and Judy (Eric) Finley of Davenport; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many good friends throughout the Midwest and Southwest. Dody was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rose Marie,; and a sister-in-law Leslie Waldbillig. May they rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, a Dody Kinsella memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hskfh.com