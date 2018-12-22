Vickie Fullmer-Russell

November 12, 1961-December 18, 2018

DAVENPORT - Vickie J. Fullmer-Russell, 57, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Vickie was born November 12, 1961 in Davenport, the daughter of James "Bill" and Barbara (Huffman) Fullmer. She enjoyed bingo, gambling, fishing and crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved the time spent with her family.

Those left to honor Vickie's memory include her husband, Robert Russell; her daughter, Angie Falbe of Davenport; her son, Brett Wehmeyer of Davenport; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Orey Russell of San Antonio; her granddaughters, Wendy, Kaitlyn, Ariana and Tamara; her grandsons, Christian and Robert Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Rayleigh Auna; her father, Bill Fullmer of LeClaire; her sisters, Annette Fullmer, Cathie Boyer, Theresa Gimm and Carmen Kilburne; and her brother, John Fullmer, James Fullmer and David Fullmer.

Vickie was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Wehmeyer; her mother, Barbara Falbe; her sisters, Debbie Hall and Ellen Fullmer; her step-mother, Virginia Fullmer; and her step-father, David Falbe.

