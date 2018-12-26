Kathy Sanderson

October 11, 1955-December 20, 2018

PETERSVILLE - Kathy Ellen Sanderson, 63, of Petersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.

Kathy was born Katherine Ellen Jebson on October 11, 1955, in DeWitt, Iowa, to John Henry and Dena (Marchik) Jebson. After graduating from Central DeWitt High School, she worked for Eagle Country Market for over 30 years.

In retirement, Kathy enjoyed gardening, caring for her chickens, ducks, and roosters, sunbathing, watching her favorite shows, and drinking Busch Light. She especially loved spending time with her two grandchildren, who knew her as "Grandma Ducky".

She is survived by her children, Dylan (Heather) Sanderson of Des Moines, Austin Sanderson-Dochterman of DeWitt, Landon (Ashley Oestreich) Sanderson of DeWitt, Logan (Ashley Vinson) Sanderson of DeWitt; grandchildren, Emmalyn and Jonah; siblings, Theresa Batey of Ft. Madison, John Jebson of DeWitt, Lydia (Bill) Kruse of Low Moor, Steve (Jen) Jebson of Warner Robins, Georgia and Janet (Shane Beedle) Carr of DeWitt; nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion, Jim Shepherd.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joseph and James Jebson.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with Pastor Dianne Prichard officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com