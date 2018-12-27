Joanne 'Jody' Jaquet

February 16, 1962-December 21, 2018

BLUE GRASS - Joanne C. "Jody" Jaquet, 56, of Blue Grass, IA, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Dave Inman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., one hour prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the .

Jody was born on February 16, 1962, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Fletcher) Troutwine, in Moline, IL. She graduated from Atkinson High School with the class of 1980. Jody was united in marriage to Rick Jaquet on November 15, 1980, in the Lorraine Church. She worked for Walmart for 30 years, and had been employed at the Geneseo, Princeton, and Davenport locations. Jody was a member of the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church in Davenport, IA. She enjoyed spending her time crafting and flower gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Rick; sons, Jeremy Jaquet, of Eligin, IL, and Joe (Chrstine) Jaquet, of Joliet, IL; sisters, Kathy (Paul) Ratkiewicz, of Blue Grass, IA, and Vickie (Jake) Watson, of Cedar Rapids, IA; and her brothers, Scott Troutwine, of Kewanee, IL, Bernie Troutwine, of Monmouth, IL, Bill Troutwine, of Colona, IL, John Troutwine, of Colona, IL, and Donnie (Carla) Troutwine, of Kewanee, IL.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy, and by a sister, Diane.

