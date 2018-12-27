Edna Neitzel

March 18, 1925-December 19, 2018

DAVENPORT - Edna E. Neitzel, 93, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Genesis East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, December 28, 2018 at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Those who wish to attended should meet at the Runge Mortuary by 10:30am. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Gilda's Club. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Edna was born March 18, 1925 in Knoke, IA to Harb and Anna (Groot) Duis. She was united in marriage to Bernard Neitzel on March 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1985. She had been employed for many years at St. Luke's Hospital.

She loved her coffee, crossword puzzles, walking, and car rides with her children. Edna was gifted with plants of all kinds and enjoyed growing flowers and houseplants. Above all she adored her family, who will remember her as a devoted and loving mother. Edna was strong in her faith.

Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Donna Crum, Phyllis Reece, Shirley (Kevin) Mital, Robert (Vicky) Neitzel and Doug Neitzel; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and brothers Kassen (Karen) Duis and Martin (Shirley) Duis.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her sons: Paul, James, Ronnie and Duane and daughters: Sharon and Judy.