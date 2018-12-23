Frances M. Taylor-Sanders

July 16, 1926-December 18, 2018

DAVENPORT-Frances M. Taylor-Sanders, 92, a resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Frances Margaret Taylor was born July 16, 1926 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Oakley and Ella (Raines) Taylor. She was the second of 10 siblings. She was beloved by all her siblings, nieces and nephews who called her Sissy or Aunt Sissy.

Frances moved to Oklahoma from West Virginia at the age of 15 with all of her family. There she married and raised her family. She went to nursing school in her early forties and worked as a nurse until the age of 70. She enjoyed quilting and gardening. She loved to play bridge and was an extraordinary player.

She loved and adored her children, grandchildren and Chihuahuas. Anything Chihuahua made her smile and her eyes sparkle!

She was a member of Edwards Congregational Church.

Those left to honor her memory include, her daughters, Gail McPike (Frank Hurtte), Davenport, Jane (Paul) Roden, Loudon, TN, and Robin Blount, Corvallis, OR; a son, James "Pat" McPike, Adair, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a brother Donald Taylor, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alma Sue Lee, Betty Werskey, Nancy Maddox, Patty Meisner, Jim, Merle, Earl, and Paul Taylor

