Elsie M. Schultz

May 8, 1921-December 13, 2018

DAVENPORT-Elsie M. Schultz, 97, a resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Ridgecrest, Crest Health Center, Davenport.

Per her wish the rite of cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held January 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Roselle (IL) UMC with lunch to follow. Interment will be at Cedar Park Cemetery (Chicago) at 2 pm the same day. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home downtown Davenport assisted her family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Roselle UMC or The Salvation Army.

Elsie Marie Subert was born May 8, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Frank and Elsie (Koutecky) Subert. She married Walter G. Johnston, Jr. September 12, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1954. She then married Carlas Schultz, February 14, 1959.

Elsie graduated from Hirsch High School as a National Merit Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She worked for Fred Harvey Company as a comptometer operator, and retired from the Village of Roselle in Illinois where she was the bookkeeper for many years.

Those left to honor her memory include, her loving husband of 59 years, Carlas and their children, Wesley Johnston, Clovis, California, Paul (Suzy) Johnston, Palm Harbor, Florida, Doreen E. Barton, Lincolnshire, Illinois, Susan (Jim) Walker, Watseka, Illinois, Melanie (Tom) O'Rorke, Joliet, Illinois, Natalie (Don) Sprosty, Bettendorf; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and her sister, Marie McLain.

