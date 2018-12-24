Carolyn Thorburn

August 5, 1941-December 21, 2018

LECLAIRE - Carolyn Sue Thorburn, 77, of LeClaire passed away December 21, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, after a reoccurrence of breast cancer.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carolyn was born August 5, 1941 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Harold and Joye Wilke Reinebach. She married Bruce Richard Thorburn July 20, 1963 at Pleasant Grove Church in Liberty, IL. Carolyn received a Bachelor's Degree in Dietetics from the University of Iowa. She was the office manager of her husband's orthodontic practice. Her most important job was raising their 3 children. She enjoyed listening to live music, ballroom dancing and conversation. Along with her husband, she was a season ticket holder to the Quad City Symphony, and enjoyed attending traditional jazz festivals throughout the Midwest.

Survivors include her husband Bruce; children Jolene Rae Klingenberg of St. Louis, MO, Craig Eric Thorburn of LeClaire and Christine Marie (Ted Huang) Thorburn of Menlo Park, CA; grandchildren Nathan Michael Klingenberg and Eva Rae Klingenberg, both of St. Louis, MO and a brother Dean Reinebach of Las Vegas, NM.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and son in law Gregory York Klingenberg.

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacrematon.com