Jenny Thurner

November 29, 1934-December 19, 2018

DAVENPORT - Jenny Lynn Thurner, 84, of Davenport, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jenny was born November 29, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Roy Jess and Ruth (Mann) Nelson. On December 10, 1960 in Pomona, California, she married William John Thurner, Jr. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2018.

Jenny worked as an administrator for HUD (Housing and Urban Development) and had a passion for helping first time home buyers. She also loved being around people and cooking.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Dan Satterfield of San Diego, California and Lisa Kadel of Pleasanton, California; Lisa's husband, Rich Kadel; grandchildren, Brooke and Paige Kadel; and a brother, Dean Nelson of Washington State.

In addition to her husband, Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Vaccari.

Online condolences may be made to Jenny's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com