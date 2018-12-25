James Irvin Woodford

November 9, 1945-December 20, 2018

MARSHALLTOWN, IA-James Irvin Woodford 73 passed away on Dec. 20th 2018 in Marshalltown, IA. James was born November 9th 1945 to Lawrence H. Sr. & Bernice (Gabathuler) Woodford in Davenport, IA.

James served in the Army as a Radio Relay Specialist. Upon return from serving he worked in the building trades as well as Auto Parts and Service.

James, known by most as 'Jimmy', enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending quality time with family. Family and friends could always count on him when in need and made wonderful memories.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by siblings: Blanche Adams and John Woodford.

Jimmy is survived by his children: Troy Woodford and Tonya Woodford; brothers: Lawrence (Shirley) Woodford, Carl (Tina) Woodford and Charlie (Glenda) Woodford; sisters: Dorothy (Marvin) Selman, Ruth Sandon, Sunny Dyer, Mary Woodford, Susan (Dean) Hagan, Carolyn Jarvie and Amy (Bob) Malloy.

A memorial will be held at a later date.