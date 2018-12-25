Mary Ann Robinson

December 1, 1927-December 9, 2018

BETTENDORF-Mary Ann Robinson, age 91, of Bettendorf, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, First Presbyterian Church, or .

Mary Ann was born on December 1, 1927 in Davenport to Jake and Anna Robinson. She grew up on the family farm on Belmont Road in Scott County and graduated from Davenport High School. She was a devoted career person retiring as a computer programmer from John Deere Harvester Works in 1989. Throughout retirement years she cherished time with family, friends, domestic and international travel. She also enjoyed genealogy, gardening, good books, watching old movies, and weekly knitting with her friends.

Survivors include a niece, Julie (Todd) Klein; and a nephew, Steve (Lisa) Pensinger; great nephews, Colton (Channing) Klein, Spencer (Savannah) Klein, Logan Klein, Jake Pensinger, and Mason Pensinger; and great great niece and nephew, Zayden and Zaylee.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Eldon Pensinger.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting this obituary at www.Weertsfh.com.