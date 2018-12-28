Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
November 16, 1935-December 21, 2018

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to Celebrate the Life of Clinton Stewart, 83, a resident of Davenport will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services entrusted to Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Clinton was born November 16, 1935 in Preston, Mississippi, a twin son of Herbert and Ceatrice (Liddell) Stewart. He was united in marriage to Annie Myrtle Cox December 22, 1959.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 25, 2018
